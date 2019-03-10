|
Margaret Joan Gillespie
Of Canton, Ohio, passed away March 2, 2019 after an extended illness. Joan was born in Watertown, S.D. to Margaret and Dr. Abner Willen. The oldest of five children, she grew up in the small town of Clark, S.D. Joan received her B.A. in Sociology at the University of Iowa where she met and married Pat Gillespie. She received her M.A. degree from Walsh College where she later served as the undergraduate internship coordinator for Behavioral Sciences. Joan was an unabashed champion of civil rights and advocate for the disadvantaged. She spent 25 years with the Canton Urban League as the Director of Programs during which time she hosted a talk show on WHBC radio. Prior to that she conducted a pivotal study of housing discrimination in the area for HUD and participated in a "Panel of American Women" presenting to various organizations about the panelists' experiences with discrimination. She was a longtime member of the Board of Trustees of the Canton Symphony and a charter member of the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board. Joan was always active in the Canton community, serving on the Boards of the Girl Scouts, Palace Theater, TASC, Nova and participating in any civic activities that could use her organizing skills. Joan was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed her quilting group for years. She doted on her grandchildren and traveled with Pat throughout the US and Europe. When she could no longer ride her bicycle with Pat, she drove her van along the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers to support his rides. Joan always loved a spirited discussion on any topic but politics was a fervent interest. We will miss her good natured arguments, but she might be best remembered for the fact that she was never amused when an ethnic joke was told. Joan had no tolerance for any form of racism or prejudice. Our family has lost a fierce fighter for social justice and quite a sharp mind.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents and her younger brother, Thomas Willen. Joan is survived by her husband, Charles Patrick of 54 years; son, Charles (Lara) of St. Louis, Mo.; daughter, Elizabeth Slater (John) of Hudson, Ohio; and grandchildren, Austin Gillespie, and Rachel, Nathan, and Christopher Slater. She is also survived by sisters, Nancy Van Camp (William) of Pierre, S.D., Peggy Jackson (Russell) of Longmont, Colo.; and brother, Scott Willen (Margaret Jan) of Santa Fe, N.M. She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to call at the family home, at 711 24th Street NE in Canton Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 6th., from 12 Noon to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the StarkMHAR (121 Cleveland Avenue SW, Canton, OH 44702) or the Canton Symphony Orchestra (www.cantonsymphony.org). Internment of her cremated remains will be held in Clark, S.D. in June. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, 330.452.4041.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2019