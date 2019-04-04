|
|
|
Margaret Joan
Gillespie
Friends and family are invited to call at the family home, at 711 24th Street, NE in Canton, (TOMORROW) Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 6, from 12 Noon to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the StarkMHAR (121 Cleveland Avenue SW Canton, OH 44702) or the Canton Symphony Orchestra (www.cantonsymphony.org). Internment of her cremated remains will be held in Clark, South Dakota in June, Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, 330.452.4041.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 4, 2019
