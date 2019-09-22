|
|
Margaret K. "Maggie" Baier
age 74, of Canton, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. She was born May 1, 1945 in Ravenna, Ohio, a daughter of the late Allen and Isabel (Gray) Gano, and had been a Canton resident since 1979. Because of her inheritance, she was considered to be Cherokee Indian. Maggie was a 1963 graduate of Ravenna High School, and retired Dec. 31, 2006 from the Portage County Job and Family Services, after many years of service.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister, Joe, Doug, and Mary Frances Gano. Maggie is survived by her husband, Roger S. Baier, to whom she would have been married forty years on Oct. 22nd; two daughters, Dawn (Phil) Patterson, and Divon (Mark) Wright, a step-daughter, Jessica Baier, two sons, Darin Stidd and Donovan Stidd, and a step-son, Benjamin Baier; three sisters, Ella (Rob) Ginther, Linda Wilson, and Shirley Currington.
Friends may call Tuesday 6-8 p.m. at the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home. Interment will be in Warstler Cemetery. There will be no formal services. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Sept. 22, 2019