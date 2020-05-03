Margaret K. "Peggy" Dougherty
Peggy Dougherty, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Thursday morning, April 30, 2020 at the age of 83, after several courageous years fighting failing health. Peggy had a long career with Health & Human Services in Canton, where she was a staunch union supporter, and was a faithful volunteer for the Democratic Party her entire life. She was a spitfire with a huge smile and a great sense of humor. She will forever be a special part of all whose lives she touched.
Peggy leaves to cherish her memory her children: David McGriff; Donald (Kelly) McGriff; and Darlene Meek-McGriff; along with grandchildren: Haydn McGriff, Nathan Meek, Brittney (Aaron) Lamanna, and David McGriff, Jr;, and great grandson, Rocco Lamanna. Peggy is also survived by a loving brother, Richard Wilson; and her ex-husband, Jimmy Dougherty to whom she remained close. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Mida Wilson. The family would like to extend a heart-felt Thank You to The Pines Nursing Home for their loving care and support of Peggy while she was there.
!Due to the unfortunate health issues with COVID, there will be no services at this time. The family will hold a private interment at a later date in West Alexandria, Ohio per Peggy's wishes. The Reed Funeral Home of Canton, Ohio will be handling Peggy's passing. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Peggy Dougherty, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Thursday morning, April 30, 2020 at the age of 83, after several courageous years fighting failing health. Peggy had a long career with Health & Human Services in Canton, where she was a staunch union supporter, and was a faithful volunteer for the Democratic Party her entire life. She was a spitfire with a huge smile and a great sense of humor. She will forever be a special part of all whose lives she touched.
Peggy leaves to cherish her memory her children: David McGriff; Donald (Kelly) McGriff; and Darlene Meek-McGriff; along with grandchildren: Haydn McGriff, Nathan Meek, Brittney (Aaron) Lamanna, and David McGriff, Jr;, and great grandson, Rocco Lamanna. Peggy is also survived by a loving brother, Richard Wilson; and her ex-husband, Jimmy Dougherty to whom she remained close. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Mida Wilson. The family would like to extend a heart-felt Thank You to The Pines Nursing Home for their loving care and support of Peggy while she was there.
!Due to the unfortunate health issues with COVID, there will be no services at this time. The family will hold a private interment at a later date in West Alexandria, Ohio per Peggy's wishes. The Reed Funeral Home of Canton, Ohio will be handling Peggy's passing. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 3, 2020.