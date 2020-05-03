MARGARET K. "PEGGY" DOUGHERTY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret K. "Peggy" Dougherty

Peggy Dougherty, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Thursday morning, April 30, 2020 at the age of 83, after several courageous years fighting failing health. Peggy had a long career with Health & Human Services in Canton, where she was a staunch union supporter, and was a faithful volunteer for the Democratic Party her entire life. She was a spitfire with a huge smile and a great sense of humor. She will forever be a special part of all whose lives she touched.

Peggy leaves to cherish her memory her children: David McGriff; Donald (Kelly) McGriff; and Darlene Meek-McGriff; along with grandchildren: Haydn McGriff, Nathan Meek, Brittney (Aaron) Lamanna, and David McGriff, Jr;, and great grandson, Rocco Lamanna. Peggy is also survived by a loving brother, Richard Wilson; and her ex-husband, Jimmy Dougherty to whom she remained close. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Mida Wilson. The family would like to extend a heart-felt Thank You to The Pines Nursing Home for their loving care and support of Peggy while she was there.

!Due to the unfortunate health issues with COVID, there will be no services at this time. The family will hold a private interment at a later date in West Alexandria, Ohio per Peggy's wishes. The Reed Funeral Home of Canton, Ohio will be handling Peggy's passing. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved