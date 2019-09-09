|
Margaret Kay Cassidy
79, of Perry Twp., passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Bethany Nursing Home. She was born in Norwalk, OH on August 17, 1940 to the late Freeman and Barbara Egner and was a 1958 graduate of Canton Lincoln High School. Margaret was employed as a sales clerk with Montgomery Ward for many years. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the Canton Lincoln Alumni Association.
She leaves her husband John, whom she married in 1961; daughters, Malinda (Ed) Miller of Virginia and Janet (John Miller) Cassidy of Delaware, OH; grandchildren, Courtney, Taylor and Kyle and her brother Ron (Linda) Egner of Florida.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11am at Trinity United Methodist Church, 3757 Lincoln Way E. Massillon, OH 44646 with Pastor Tina Siroki officiating. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 5-7pm at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday from 10-11am at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
