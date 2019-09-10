|
|
|
Margaret Kay Cassidy
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11am at Trinity United Methodist Church, 3757 Lincoln Way E. Massillon, OH 44646 with Pastor Tina Siroki officiating. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be (TODAY)Tuesday from 5-7pm at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday from 10-11am at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Trinity United Methodist Church. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, (330) 477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 10, 2019