Margaret L. "Aunt Mag"
Farrar
age 83, died Thursday. She was a life resident of Canton; former employee of the Parke Hotel, retired from Kurt's Inn and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Canton Eagles.
Survived by many loving nieces and nephews who will miss her feisty spirit. Preceded in death by her parents,
Margaret and Clarence Nelson; and sisters: Norma Herrington, Irene Lombardi and Patricia Feioch.
A graveside service will be Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at North Canton Cemetery with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Canton Salvation Army. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 23, 2019