Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
12:30 PM
North Canton Cemetery
MARGARET L. "AUNT MAG" FARRAR

MARGARET L. "AUNT MAG" FARRAR Obituary
Margaret L. "Aunt Mag"

Farrar

age 83, died Thursday. She was a life resident of Canton; former employee of the Parke Hotel, retired from Kurt's Inn and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Canton Eagles.

Survived by many loving nieces and nephews who will miss her feisty spirit. Preceded in death by her parents,

Margaret and Clarence Nelson; and sisters: Norma Herrington, Irene Lombardi and Patricia Feioch.

A graveside service will be Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at North Canton Cemetery with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Canton Salvation Army. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 23, 2019
