Margaret L. Kerstetter
1936 - 2020
Margaret L. Kerstetter

83, of Massillon, went home to be with the Lord, on May 28, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 19, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Barbara (Batusic) Hopp. She worked at Echo as a factory worker and retired from there after 43 years of service. Margaret was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church in Massillon. She was also an avid football fan whether it was college or professional, but most knew not to interrupt her during games, especially when The Ohio State Buckeyes were playing. When Margaret wasn't watching football she did enjoy watching golf and also liked to read and do puzzles. Her greatest passion though, was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren that were her pride and joy.

She is survived by her children, Larry (Tammy) Kerstetter, Valerie (William) Rodgers and Eric Kerstetter; siblings Robert Hopp, Mary (Steven) Ottiger and Patricia (James) Wash; 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. In addition to her mother, Margaret was preceded in death by her brothers Joseph and Thomas and her sister Barbara.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place and a private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Hospice, 2821 Woodlawn Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
Larry and family so sorry for your loss. Prayers and love go out to you all.
Diana Thompson
Friend
