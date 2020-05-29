Margaret L. Kerstetter



83, of Massillon, went home to be with the Lord, on May 28, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 19, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Barbara (Batusic) Hopp. She worked at Echo as a factory worker and retired from there after 43 years of service. Margaret was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church in Massillon. She was also an avid football fan whether it was college or professional, but most knew not to interrupt her during games, especially when The Ohio State Buckeyes were playing. When Margaret wasn't watching football she did enjoy watching golf and also liked to read and do puzzles. Her greatest passion though, was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren that were her pride and joy.



She is survived by her children, Larry (Tammy) Kerstetter, Valerie (William) Rodgers and Eric Kerstetter; siblings Robert Hopp, Mary (Steven) Ottiger and Patricia (James) Wash; 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. In addition to her mother, Margaret was preceded in death by her brothers Joseph and Thomas and her sister Barbara.



In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place and a private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Hospice, 2821 Woodlawn Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708.



