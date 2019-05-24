Home

MARGARET L. KUHLINS


1915 - 2019
MARGARET L. KUHLINS Obituary
Margaret L. Kuhlins

Margaret L. Kuhlins, age 104, of Massillon, passed away on May 20, 2019. Born on April 24, 1915 in Stanwood, to the late Earl Vernon and Mary Elizabeth (Berg) Klett, she was a life resident of the Massillon/Stanwood area. A farmer most of her life, Margaret was a member of 16 St. Johns Church, Northwest Senior Citizens, Dalton Senior Citizens, and the Attic. She made it a priority in her life to donate blood and volunteer at Massillon Community Hospital. Preceded in death by her husband, Walter in 1973; brothers: Louis, Robert, and Paul Klett; sisters, Jean Barnhouse and Dorothy Shaffer.

She is survived by her sons, William (Carol), Dan (Suzanne), all of Massillon; grandchildren: David (Sharon) Kuhlins, Sandy (Tim) Jordan, Connie (Bob) Masters, Tammy (Bob) Jones, Christine Maley, Michael (Barb) Kuhlins; 12 great grandchildren; sister, Vivian Maxhimer of Massillon; other family and friends.

Private services will be held by the family with interment at Sixteen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 16 St. Johns Church, 1588 Manchester Ave. S.W., North Lawrence, OH 44666. Online obituary and guest registry are available at: www.zakmonbarrenfh.com

(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-828-2536)
Published in The Repository on May 24, 2019
