Margaret L. "Peg" LeshAge 85, of Navarre died Tuesday following an extended illness. Born in Kensington, Ohio, she had lived in the Stark County area most of her life. She was a graduate of Malvern High School class of 1953, a member of Canton St. Mary/St. Benedict Catholic Parish, St. Mary's Church Choir and St. Mary's Altar and Rosary Society.She is survived by her son, Scott Lesh, David Lesh both of Navarre; daughters, Margaret "Maggie" Oyer of Alliance, Sharyn Green of Canton; brother, Thomas (Debra) Slack of Minerva; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lesh who died in 1989; sons, Kevin Lesh, Jeremy Lesh; daughters, Amy Lesh, Sarah Lesh; grandson, Matthew Lesh; brothers, Harvey Slack, Jerry Slack, Lonnie Slack and sister, Carol Slack.A funeral service will be held on Monday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary Catholic Church with Deacon Randy Smith officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery, Minerva. Friends may call Sunday afternoon from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home. Donations may be made in her name to the Stark Board of Developmental Disabilities, 2950 Whipple Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708 or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation 4565 Dressler Rd NW, Canton, OH 44718. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at(Wackerly 330 455-5235)