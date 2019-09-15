|
Margaret L. Rieman
age 91, of Louisville, Ohio, and the past two years lived in Warren, Ohio to be close to her daughter, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. Margaret was born in Chesterhill, Ohio on August 29, 1928 to the late Harrison and Mary Hoon. Margaret was a cafeteria worker at Louisville High School for 18 years. She was a member of the Louisville Christian Church. Margaret enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with her family. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Duane in 2011; and a sister, Jane Van Fossen.
She is survived by a daughter, Carol (Tina) Rieman; a son, Fred (Ruth) Rieman; two grandsons, Eric and Tyler Rieman.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Stier - Israel Funeral Home of Louisville with Pastor Rick Brown officiating. Calling hours will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Louisville. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to Louisville Christian Church, 1800 S. Chapel St., Louisville, Ohio 44641.
www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 15, 2019