|
|
Margaret L.
Rieman
Funeral services will be
11 a.m. Wednesday at the
Stier - Israel Funeral Home of Louisville with Pastor Rick Brown officiating.
Calling hours will be
from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Louisville.
Should friends desire,
memorial contributions may be sent to Louisville Christian Church, 1800 S. Chapel St., Louisville, Ohio 44641. Online condolences may be left at:
www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier - Israel Funeral Home
330 875-1414
Published in The Repository on Sept. 16, 2019