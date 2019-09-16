Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
MARGARET L. RIEMAN


1928 - 2019
MARGARET L. RIEMAN Obituary
Margaret L.

Rieman

Funeral services will be

11 a.m. Wednesday at the

Stier - Israel Funeral Home of Louisville with Pastor Rick Brown officiating.

Calling hours will be

from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Louisville.

Should friends desire,

memorial contributions may be sent to Louisville Christian Church, 1800 S. Chapel St., Louisville, Ohio 44641. Online condolences may be left at:

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier - Israel Funeral Home

330 875-1414
Published in The Repository on Sept. 16, 2019
