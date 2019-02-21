Home

Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Homes
9781 Page Road
Streetsboro, OH 44241
(330) 626-4966
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Aurora Mennonite Church
59 E. Mennonite Road
Aurora, OH
Margaret Leah Troyer Miller


Margaret Leah Troyer Miller Obituary
Margaret Leah Troyer Miller

95, of Streetsboro, died on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. She was born May 27, 1923, in Newton, Kan., to Miles and Mary (Reiff) Troyer. Margaret was a member of the Aurora Mennonite Church and was a teacher for the Streetsboro City Schools.

Survivors include her children Susan Miller of Streetsboro, Wilbur Miller married to Christine Miller of Ann Arbor, Mich., Philip Miller of Streetsboro, and Sheryl Wideman married to Robert Wideman of Ontario, Canada; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and a sister, Grace Helmuth of Sagamore Hills. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vernon D. Miller, and siblings, Fern Erb, Vera Weaver, Rebecca Bixler, Dorothy Miller, and Darda Troyer.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Aurora Mennonite Church, 59 E. Mennonite Road, Aurora, OH 44202. Pastor David Martino will officiate. Burial has taken place in the Aurora Mennonite Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC US), 21 South 12th Street, PO Box 500, Akron, PA 17501-0500. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Home, Streetsboro Chapel. Condolences and memories of Margaret may be shared at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.

Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Home,

330-296-6858
Published in The Repository on Feb. 21, 2019
