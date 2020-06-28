Margaret Louise Klotz
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Louise Klotz

age 92 of Malvern, passed away at Mercy Medical Center on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Margaret was born in Canton, Ohio on August 30, 1927 to Karl and Azalia (Finefrock) Wanner. Margaret was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church. She was the bookkeeper for the Tri-County Mutual Insurance Company and a secretary for Paul F. Klotz Insurance Agency. She had also worked at Sparta Ceramics.

Margaret is survived by two daughters: Beth (Fred) Straight of Malvern and Miriam (Ronald) Keating of Canton; two sons: Mark (Susan) Klotz of Minerva and Tim (Danette) Klotz of Malvern; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and a brother, Carl Wanner of Canton. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Paul F. Klotz who passed away November 6, 2007; two sisters: Lucille Rini and Irene Linder; a brother, William Wanner; and a grandson Michael Straight.

Funeral service will be held at Deckman Bartley Funeral Home, 434 West Main Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Chaplain Larry Karlen. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Deckman Bartley Funeral Home. All of the current social distancing and building occupancy rules will be observed. Face masks will be available for those who desire them. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

Deckman-Bartley

330-863-0441

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home - Malvern
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home - Malvern
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home - Malvern
434 West Main Street
Malvern, OH 44644
(330) 863-0441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home
June 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Pat Wood
June 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Many prayers to the whole family. Tim if you need to talk I'm around.
Anita Meek
Family
June 27, 2020
She will be so missed, always had a kind word and a story to tell me when I seen her. We are sorry for your loss Tom and Lisa
Lisa Borton
Friend
June 27, 2020
Sending prayers and sympathy to the entire family.
Tom and Cathy Dunn
June 27, 2020
Indeed, A Fine Lady
Sonia Strock
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved