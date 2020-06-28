Margaret Louise Klotz
age 92 of Malvern, passed away at Mercy Medical Center on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Margaret was born in Canton, Ohio on August 30, 1927 to Karl and Azalia (Finefrock) Wanner. Margaret was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church. She was the bookkeeper for the Tri-County Mutual Insurance Company and a secretary for Paul F. Klotz Insurance Agency. She had also worked at Sparta Ceramics.
Margaret is survived by two daughters: Beth (Fred) Straight of Malvern and Miriam (Ronald) Keating of Canton; two sons: Mark (Susan) Klotz of Minerva and Tim (Danette) Klotz of Malvern; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and a brother, Carl Wanner of Canton. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Paul F. Klotz who passed away November 6, 2007; two sisters: Lucille Rini and Irene Linder; a brother, William Wanner; and a grandson Michael Straight.
Funeral service will be held at Deckman Bartley Funeral Home, 434 West Main Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Chaplain Larry Karlen. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Deckman Bartley Funeral Home. All of the current social distancing and building occupancy rules will be observed. Face masks will be available for those who desire them. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.
Deckman-Bartley
330-863-0441
Published in The Repository on Jun. 28, 2020.