Margaret Louise Klotz
1927 - 2020
Margaret Louise Klotz

Funeral service will be held at Deckman Bartley Funeral Home, 434 West Main Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Chaplain Larry Karlen. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Deckman Bartley Funeral Home. All of the current social distancing and building occupancy rules will be observed. Face masks will be available for those who desire them. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Repository on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home - Malvern
JUL
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home - Malvern
