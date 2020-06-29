Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Margaret's life story with friends and family

Share Margaret's life story with friends and family





Funeral service will be held at Deckman Bartley Funeral Home, 434 West Main Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Chaplain Larry Karlen. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Deckman Bartley Funeral Home. All of the current social distancing and building occupancy rules will be observed. Face masks will be available for those who desire them. Friends may express their condolences on our website:



Deckman-Bartley



330-863-0441

Margaret Louise KlotzFuneral service will be held at Deckman Bartley Funeral Home, 434 West Main Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Chaplain Larry Karlen. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Deckman Bartley Funeral Home. All of the current social distancing and building occupancy rules will be observed. Face masks will be available for those who desire them. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com Deckman-Bartley330-863-0441

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store