Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Margaret's life story with friends and family

Share Margaret's life story with friends and family

Margaret Louise Ransom-Booker



Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 729 Cherry Avenue N.E. Canton, Ohio 44702. Funeral services and burial will be held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 but is private to family and invited friends only. Interment at North Lawn Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store