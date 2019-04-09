|
Margaret M. Andorka 1924-2019
Passed away at St. Joseph Care Center on Saturday April 6, 2019 at the age of 94. A life resident of the Canton area she was the daughter of the late John & Margaret (Murray) Hanlon. She was a graduate of Mount Marie Academy, a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, the Canton Garden Club where she served as president and enjoyed gardening and sewing.
She is survived by her husband, John Andorka of the home; sons, Gregory (Catherine) Andorka of Pingree Grove, Ill., Mark Andorka of Pueblo West, Colo., Michael (Melanie) Andorka of Rochester, N.Y.; daughters, Sharon (Dennis) McAtee of Canton, Rosemary (Jeff) Albright of Johns Creek, Ga; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, James Hanlon and John Hanlon.
Mass of Christian burial will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Michael Catholic Church with Fr. Donald E. King as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Friday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the church. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at
www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 9, 2019