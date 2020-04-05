|
|
Margaret "Margie" M. (Schnabel) McCracken
Age 98, of Canton passed away on April 3, 2020, following a brief illness. She was born in Steubenville on March 20, 1922, to the late Chris and Emma Schnabel. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth R. McCracken Sr.; son, Kenneth R. McCracken Jr.; and her eight siblings. Margie was a life-long member of Moreland Christian Church where she was a Sunday School teacher and sang in the choir. During WWII she contributed the effort working as Rosie the Riveter here in Canton in the Burger's Division. She was well known to be an excellent cook, baker, and amateur poet, but mostly loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sons, Keith E. McCracken and Kim A. McCracken; daughter-in-law, Susan L. McCracken; three grandchildren Kimberly, Kenny, and Kevin; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held for immediate family members. For the Public the service will be live streamed on Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch's Facebook Page on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Gene J. Carter officiating. The link will be posted at www.paquelet.com. Her final resting place will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Moreland Christian Church.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2020