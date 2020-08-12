Margaret M. StarcherFamily and friends are invited to attend visiting hours for Margaret Marie Thouvenin-Starcher, who passed peacefully on August 10, 2020. The Sanders Funeral Home located at 218 East Nassau St., East Canton, will be open for visiting hours to the public with social distancing and mask guidelines on Thursday, August 13th., 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., and there will be a private funeral for family on Friday, August 14th.Marge was born on May 23, 1944. She lived in the rural community of Canton, Ohio, where she was reared by parents, Edward and Esther Thouvenin (deceased). She grew up next to her siblings; including Helen Trompower; Edward "Sonny" Thouvenin, Jr. (deceased); Carl John Thouvenin (deceased); Ellie Mae Husted (deceased); James "Butch" Thouvenin; Donna Gene Thouvenin; and Cara Lee Horrisbergger. Marge graduated from Canton South High School in 1962. Later in life, she earned advanced degrees from Malone University (BS) and Case Western Reserve University (MMSA). She pursued a career in social work. This is where she shined in helping others who are less fortunate. She met Frances Starcher (deceased) at her first employment. Where Frances inquired if she would write to her son, who was enlisted in the Air Force and stationed in Germany. Little did she know she would fall in love with her future spouse. Margaret married Stanley Eugene Starcher in 1966. They have celebrated 54 wonderful years of marriage. Stanley was a beloved husband, friend, caretaker and life partner. Margaret was the loving and devoted mother to her three children Annette Starcher-Moinette (husband Kenneth Moinette), Jeannie Starcher and Steven Starcher. Marge was married at St. Mary's Catholic Church and she continued to attend services regularly. Marge was a devoted Catholic and she had the Lord in her heart. She loved to reach out to others through her sewing skills. She was a participant of Blue Star Mothers of America, where she crafted precious items for families of enlisted soldiers. She also loved to sew quilts for family, friends and those in need. Marge had much love in her heart and was always willing to step up when others were in need. Marge and Stan would like to thank the Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care for their generosity and caregiving during this time of need.Marge has had a wonderful life and would like to thank all who have made it so. In her honor please give generously to the Blue Star Mothers at the address below: Blue Star Mothers – Chapter 2, P. O. Box 36412, Canton OH 44735. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:Sanders330-488-0222