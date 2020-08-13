1/
MARGARET M. STARCHER
Margaret M. Starcher

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours for Margaret Marie Thouvenin-Starcher, who passed peacefully on August 10, 2020.

The Sanders Funeral Home located at 218 East Nassau St., East Canton, will be open for visiting hours to the public with social distancing and mask guidelines on (Tonight) Thursday, August 13th., 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., and there will be a private funeral for family on Friday, August 14th.

Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Sanders

330-488-0222

Published in The Repository on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
