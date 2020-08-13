Margaret M. StarcherFamily and friends are invited to attend visiting hours for Margaret Marie Thouvenin-Starcher, who passed peacefully on August 10, 2020.The Sanders Funeral Home located at 218 East Nassau St., East Canton, will be open for visiting hours to the public with social distancing and mask guidelines on (Tonight) Thursday, August 13th., 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., and there will be a private funeral for family on Friday, August 14th.Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:Sanders330-488-0222