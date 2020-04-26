Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Cunliffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Marie Cunliffe


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Marie Cunliffe Obituary
Margaret Marie Cunliffe

Age 95 of Navarre, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born in Youngstown on October 12, 1924 to the late Joseph and Marie (Divo) Rosso. Prior to hearing loss, mom loved music, dancing, taking walks, preparing meals and spending time with her family. She loved unconditionally. Margaret had a great sense of humor. She loved to smile and laugh; she spoke from her heart. She was honest, warm, loving and passionate. She had great concern for others' well-being. Mom was our strength and blessing throughout our lives. Mom was loved and adored by all she met. She was strong willed with a big heart and a humble woman. Mom was our rock of faith, our everything and more, and we are all forever thankful for her. No better mom and grandmother we could have asked for.

In addition to her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her first husband, Arnold Cavelli; her second husband, Gene Cunliffe; four sisters and three brothers. She is survived by her sons, Arnold (Janice) Cavelli, Dennis (Diane) Cavelli, Gregory (Bonnie) Cavelli; daughters, Candace Murphy and Teresa (Allan) Boyd; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a dear niece, Dolly Shepherd.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -