Margaret Marie Cunliffe
Age 95 of Navarre, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born in Youngstown on October 12, 1924 to the late Joseph and Marie (Divo) Rosso. Prior to hearing loss, mom loved music, dancing, taking walks, preparing meals and spending time with her family. She loved unconditionally. Margaret had a great sense of humor. She loved to smile and laugh; she spoke from her heart. She was honest, warm, loving and passionate. She had great concern for others' well-being. Mom was our strength and blessing throughout our lives. Mom was loved and adored by all she met. She was strong willed with a big heart and a humble woman. Mom was our rock of faith, our everything and more, and we are all forever thankful for her. No better mom and grandmother we could have asked for.
In addition to her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her first husband, Arnold Cavelli; her second husband, Gene Cunliffe; four sisters and three brothers. She is survived by her sons, Arnold (Janice) Cavelli, Dennis (Diane) Cavelli, Gregory (Bonnie) Cavelli; daughters, Candace Murphy and Teresa (Allan) Boyd; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a dear niece, Dolly Shepherd.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2020