Margaret "Peg" Ronske
age 97, died Sunday. Born in Canton, she had lived in Canton till moving to Florida in 1983 and returned to Canton in 2005. Peg was a 1940 graduate of Timken Vocational High School, graduate of Walsh University, was a retired teacher from Saint Joseph Catholic School in Canton and a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church in North Canton.
Preceded in death by her husband, Leo F. Ronske; daughters, Joan Beard and Patricia Buchanan and son, Robert Ronske. Survived by her daughter, Judith (Michael) Bochenek of Florida; sons, Leo P. Ronske of Canton and William (Ann) Ronske of Florida; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and a sister, Joyce McGuire of Canton.
Friends may call Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home followed by a services at 10 a.m. with Father Marian Babjak officiating. Burial will be in Saint John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton). Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 11, 2020