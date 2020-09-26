1/1
MARGARET RUTH CHAMBERS
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Ruth Chambers

was born November 17, 1944 to the late Rev. Arthur L. and Odelia (Davis) Johnson in Canton, Ohio. She went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 20, 2020. A life resident of Canton, Ohio, until the last four years of life where she resided with her daughter's family. She was a proud graduate of Timken Senior High School class of 1962. Margaret proudly returned to school to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. She graduated nursing school in 1985 from the Aultman School of Nursing. Margaret worked as a nurse until retiring in 2008 from ADAMH Board in Akron, Ohio. She loved serving and encouraging others. To know her was to absolute love her and if you were in her presence, she had this uncanny way of always making you feel like everything was going to be alright. Mom loved Peoples Baptist Church. She loved singing in the choir, being a part of the Pastor's and Nursing ministry. She was also a member of Women Hallowed In Prayer (W.H.l.P.) Ministry. There was nothing more precious to her than family.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Charles A., Ronald L., and John A. Johnson; and one sister, Odessa Johnson. She leaves to cherish her memory, her two children, Kim R.(Eric) Manley of Reynoldsburg, Ohio and George R. (Shelah) Davenport of Canton, Ohio; step-children who were very close to her heart: Terrance (Jermelle) Chambers, Latoyia, Myla, Stacy all of Louisville, Kentucky; one sister, Marie Justice of Canton, Ohio; two brothers, Henry B. Johnson of Canton, Ohio, Ray H. Johnson of Aurora, CO; grandchildren: Adelia, Isaiah, Sterling and Camille as she so fondly called them her little darlings. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends. Also a very special niece, Deborah Johnson Graham of Aurora, CO; and very special cousin, Stanley J. Davis of Miami, FL.

With social distancing and mask guidelines in place, the family will host visitation on Monday from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Service following will be private. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Those wishing to send their condolences online may visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved