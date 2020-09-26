Margaret Ruth Chamberswas born November 17, 1944 to the late Rev. Arthur L. and Odelia (Davis) Johnson in Canton, Ohio. She went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 20, 2020. A life resident of Canton, Ohio, until the last four years of life where she resided with her daughter's family. She was a proud graduate of Timken Senior High School class of 1962. Margaret proudly returned to school to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. She graduated nursing school in 1985 from the Aultman School of Nursing. Margaret worked as a nurse until retiring in 2008 from ADAMH Board in Akron, Ohio. She loved serving and encouraging others. To know her was to absolute love her and if you were in her presence, she had this uncanny way of always making you feel like everything was going to be alright. Mom loved Peoples Baptist Church. She loved singing in the choir, being a part of the Pastor's and Nursing ministry. She was also a member of Women Hallowed In Prayer (W.H.l.P.) Ministry. There was nothing more precious to her than family.Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Charles A., Ronald L., and John A. Johnson; and one sister, Odessa Johnson. She leaves to cherish her memory, her two children, Kim R.(Eric) Manley of Reynoldsburg, Ohio and George R. (Shelah) Davenport of Canton, Ohio; step-children who were very close to her heart: Terrance (Jermelle) Chambers, Latoyia, Myla, Stacy all of Louisville, Kentucky; one sister, Marie Justice of Canton, Ohio; two brothers, Henry B. Johnson of Canton, Ohio, Ray H. Johnson of Aurora, CO; grandchildren: Adelia, Isaiah, Sterling and Camille as she so fondly called them her little darlings. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends. Also a very special niece, Deborah Johnson Graham of Aurora, CO; and very special cousin, Stanley J. Davis of Miami, FL.With social distancing and mask guidelines in place, the family will host visitation on Monday from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Service following will be private. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Those wishing to send their condolences online may visit:Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721