
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
www.paquelet.com
MARGARET T. BRYAN


1922 - 2020
MARGARET T. BRYAN Obituary
Margaret T. Bryan

passed away on April 9, 2020. She was born in Alliance on May 30, 1922 to the late Guistina and Luigi Giovanelli. She attended St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School in Alliance and graduated from Alliance High School in 1940. Margaret met her husband Charles at a Valentine Dance in 1942. They were married on May 1, 1943 while he was on leave from the Navy. Margaret and Charles lived in San Francisco until he was deployed. After his service to the Navy, they moved to Massillon in 1957. Margaret worked and retired from Ohio Edison after 19 years of service. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Massillon and the Massillon Woman's Club. She also volunteered at the Red Cross Blood Bank, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Board of Elections for 15 years as a poll worker. Margaret's greatest passion in life was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her two sons, Mark (Sherma) Bryan and Timothy (Kate) Bryan; six grandchildren: Holly (Shaun) Bryan-Huth, Amy (Ryan) Stover, Susan (Phillip) Stephens, Angela (Brian) Walker-Bryan, Daniel (Luisana) Bryan and Michael Bryan; 10 great-grandchildren: Maia Jaschok, Gage Huth, Caleb Stover, Joshua Stover, Hannah Stover, Macy and Tate Stephens, Victoria Bryan, Bret (Vanessa) Huth and Elise (Quintin) Relford; Margaret's siblings, Virgilene (Conrad) Balazs and Louis Giovanelli. In addition to her parents and husband, Charles, Margaret was preceded in death by her sister, Teresa Grecu.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family will have a private service that will be Live Streamed for the public at 10:30 a.m., April 15, 2020 with Fr. Ed Gretchko officiating. LiveStreaming will be available for the public by going to Margaret's obituary page at www.paquelet.com She will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alliance. Memorial contributions may be given in Margaret's name to the Massillon Heritage Foundation, 210 4th Street N.E., Massillon, Ohio 44646.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2020
