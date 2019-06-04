|
Margaret T. Herzog 1937-2019
Age 81, passed away May 31, 2019. She was born December 20, 1937 in Flushing, Ohio, daughter to the late William and Daisy (Morris) Poole. She enjoyed playing cards and was a member of euchre club at the nursing home. Margaret was a longtime supporter of . Her greatest joy in life was being a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, cherishing every moment spent with her family.
She is survived by her three children, Phil (Kathy) Rufener, John (Trina) Rufener, Billy (Karisa) Stubbs; six grandchildren, Tia (Paul) Irminger, Danya (Dave) Sergent, Annie Rufener, Katyln Rufener, Michael Stubbs, Alisa Stubbs; seven great grandchildren, Ella, Aaliyah, Audessa, Anthony Irminger, Lydia, Evie Sergent and Presley Williams; siblings, Emmy Steele, Chuck (Kay) Poole, Doine (Lupee) Poole. There are nieces and nephews also surviving.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday (TODAY) at 12 noon at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Sandyville. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to services (TODAY) from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Those wishing may donate in her name to . To send online condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 4, 2019