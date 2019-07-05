|
|
Margaret "Peg" T. Schweitzer
Age 90 of Canton passed away Monday July 1, 2019 at Meadow Wind Health Care. Peg was born on Wednesday April 3, 1929 in Canton, the daughter of the late Carl and Mary Zink. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, Peg was preceded in death by her husband Donald Schweitzer; son, Paul; sisters, Rosemary Volk, Mildred Kandel, brothers; Charles, and James Zink. She is survived by her children, Mary Wilson of Massillon, Donald J. (Dorothy) Schweitzer of Canton, Timothy (Susan) Schweitzer of Texas, William (Marji) Schweitzer of Canton, Geraldine (Dale) Rayner of Richville, Barbara (Mark) Illig of Ashboro, NC., Dean (Rhonda) Schweitzer of Sylvania; daughter-in-law Sandra Schweitzer of Massillon; brother Don (Carol) Zink; 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends may call Sunday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Williams Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church with Msgr. Frank A. Carfagna as celebrant. The funeral procession will form at the church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Peg's family would like to thank Dr. James Johns as well as Mercy Hospice for the care she received. Donations in Peg's name may be made to St. Joseph Church 2427 Tuscarawas St. W., Canton 44708. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com
WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME
AND CREMATION SERVICES
330-455-0378
Published in The Repository on July 5, 2019