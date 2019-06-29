Home

Trinity Baptist Church
1211 E Maple St
North Canton, OH 44720
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
1211 E. Maple St.
North Canton, OH
MARGARET "PEGGY" (MURNANE) TAYLOR

MARGARET "PEGGY" (MURNANE) TAYLOR Obituary
Margaret "Peggy" Taylor (nee Murnane)

On June 24, after battling a sudden and devastating

infection brought on by

complications of her disease, Margaret "Peggy" Taylor

(nee Murnane), age 62, passed into the arms of Jesus. She was born on January 20, 1957 in Canton to the late Joseph and Patricia (Wey) Murnane. Even though she fought rheumatoid arthritis for over twenty years, she never let her disease define her or constrain her from living. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, and the best part of each of her days. Everyone who knew Peggy knew of her love of teal, the beach, and her family.

Preceded in death by three sisters, Bonnie Mierau, Molly and Mary Murnane; brother, Matthew Murnane; she is survived by sons, Daniel (Erica) Taylor and Nathan (Jenn) Taylor; grandchildren, Weston and Rowan; siblings, Michael (Wendy) Murnane, Kevin (Jane) Murnane, Joseph (Laura) Murnane, Dennis (Cathie) Murnane, Kathleen (Craig) Wright, Terri (Brian) Gladysz, John (Cynthia) Murnane and Patricia (Robert) Marchesani and many nieces, nephews, cousins and life long friend Carole Hans.

A memorial service will be 10:30am Monday, July 1 at Trinity Baptist Church, 1211 E. Maple St. North Canton, Ohio 44270, Pastor Steve Cope officiating. Please visit www.hummelcares.com to share memories or condolences.
Published in The Repository from June 29 to June 30, 2019
