Margaret L. "Peg" Sluss
Peg Sluss died February 23, 2020, with daughters Kris DeWitt and Peggy Sluss in loving attendance. Preceded in death by husband, Chuck Sluss.
Survived by six children: Kris, Terry, KayC, JoD., Chuck and Peggy; 13 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life for Chuck and Peg Sluss is planned for Sunday, March 8th., in Louisville, Ohio 44641. Full details and obituary at: www.Schneeberger
Funeral.com
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Mar. 1, 2020