Margie Ann (Schroeder) Young
1954 - 2020
Margie Ann (Schroeder) Young

66, of Massillon, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born in Massillon on June 28, 1954, to the late Eugene R. and Joan K. (Barber) Schroeder and had lived all of her life in Massillon.

She is survived by children: Paul (Vanessa) Schroeder of Westerville, Kathleen (Richard) LeMay of Powell and Laura (Andrew) Jacobson of Westerville; two grandchildren; and a brother, Mark (Dawn) Schroeder of Massillon. In addition to her parents, she was

preceded in death by a brother, Stanley Schroeder.

Private family services will be held with burial in Oakwood Cemetery in Massillon. Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster is handling the arrangements.

Spidell - Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneral.com

Published in The Repository on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc.
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
