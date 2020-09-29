Margie Ann (Schroeder) Young66, of Massillon, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born in Massillon on June 28, 1954, to the late Eugene R. and Joan K. (Barber) Schroeder and had lived all of her life in Massillon.She is survived by children: Paul (Vanessa) Schroeder of Westerville, Kathleen (Richard) LeMay of Powell and Laura (Andrew) Jacobson of Westerville; two grandchildren; and a brother, Mark (Dawn) Schroeder of Massillon. In addition to her parents, she waspreceded in death by a brother, Stanley Schroeder.Private family services will be held with burial in Oakwood Cemetery in Massillon. Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster is handling the arrangements.Spidell - Brewster330-767-3737