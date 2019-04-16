|
Margie J. Betts 1937-2019
Passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was born in Canton, Ohio on October 31, 1937 daughter to the late James and Elsie Betts. She graduated from Middlebranch High School in 1955. After graduation from high school, Margie attended the Salvation Army Bible College in Bronx, New York. Being commissioned as a lieutenant in the Salvation Army, she had various appointments in the Cincinnati, Ohio area. Margie was later assigned to the Salvation Army Territorial Headquarters of the Eastern USA Territory as the private secretary to the Territorial Commander. Margie attained the rank of Lt. Colonel and was an active Salvation Army officer for 46 years.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents, James and Elsie Betts; brothers, John "Artie" Betts and James Betts Jr.; sisters, Luella McCaffery and Martha Jones. She is survived by her sisters, Ruth Sweger and Elsie Metcalf.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Salvation Army, 420 Market Ave. South, visitation will be at 10 a.m. and a celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. with Major Charles Deitrick officiating. Burial will be in Warstler Cemetery. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 16, 2019