Margie Lillian Walters
1932 - 2020
Margie Lillian Walters "Together Again"

age 88, went to heaven on October 22, 2020. Born on August 14, 1932, in Young Harris, Georgia. She was excited to call her self a "Georgia Peach" She grew up and resided in Canton; graduating from Canton South High School. Margie was a dedicated employee of the Timken Company and retired with 32 years of service. Margie was one of the last charter members of the Canton Baptist Temple. Her love of mission was demonstrated with her faithfulness in supporting her dear missionary friends. Margie did not have children of her own, but she was loved by all the children she taught over her 50 years of being a Sunday School Teacher. Margie loved crafts and needle work. She always had a craft ready for the kids to do at holiday times, as well as a craft to teach us a bible lesson. Everything Margie did was completed to perfection, although she was modest by nature. Margie was not extravagant, but she and her loving husband Bob enjoyed country musical festivals, fairs and traveling over their 65 years of marriage. Margie was always ready with food in the freezer in case someone stopped by. Everyone enjoyed her roast beef, Texas sheet cake, and everything she made. Be ready to take some home with you too! Margie greatest joy after "Serving the Lord" was doing for others. She put everyone before herself.

Margie was preceded in death by her love of her life Bob; parents, Iris and Wayne Brown; sister, Helen Furney and sister-in-law, Helen Brown. She is survived by her brother Glenn Brown and many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her very much.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Canton Baptist Temple Mission fund would honor her. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Canton Baptist Temple, 515 Whipple Ave. NW. Canton, Ohio 44708 in the Henniger Chapel from 6pm to 8pm and on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 12pm to 1pm with services to follow at 1:00pm with Rev. Delaney Young officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Social distancing guidelines are in place at the Canton Baptist Temple and mask are required. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Canton Baptist Temple Henniger Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
