|
|
Margo Eberhart
Margo was born on Oct. 26, 1958. She unexpectedly passed on Wednesday Feb. 19th. Margo was a loving mother and wife. She spent most of her life caring for her husband and children.
She is survived by her children Teddie (Tony), Ronnie (Teresa), Amanda (Rob), Brian (Amanda), Loretta (Ken); 16 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren, and sister, Joyce (Jim). Margo is preceded in death by her mother, Julia; her father, Ernest; and her loving soulmate/husband, John Eberhart (2015).
No services are planned at this time however a Celebration of Life will take place in the near future with details given by her children.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 27, 2020