Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margo Eberhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margo Eberhart


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margo Eberhart Obituary
Margo Eberhart

Margo was born on Oct. 26, 1958. She unexpectedly passed on Wednesday Feb. 19th. Margo was a loving mother and wife. She spent most of her life caring for her husband and children.

She is survived by her children Teddie (Tony), Ronnie (Teresa), Amanda (Rob), Brian (Amanda), Loretta (Ken); 16 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren, and sister, Joyce (Jim). Margo is preceded in death by her mother, Julia; her father, Ernest; and her loving soulmate/husband, John Eberhart (2015).

No services are planned at this time however a Celebration of Life will take place in the near future with details given by her children.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -