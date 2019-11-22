Home

Margot McKain


1927 - 2019
Margot McKain Obituary
Margot McKain

92, of Phoenix, Ariz., and formerly of Canton, died Oct. 22, 2019. Born July 20, 1927 in Kassel, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Matilda Droese. While employed by the United States Army in Oberamstadt, Germany, she met her husband of 62 years, Cecil McKain, and moved to the United States. She was employed for over 30 years at Diebold at Canton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil; her parents and brother, Gunter. She is survived by daughters, Heidi (Joe) Mabie of Dellroy, Ohio and Lorie (Kevin) Stroud of Phoenix, Ariz; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved her.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation took place and there will be no calling hours or services.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2019
