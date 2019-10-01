|
Marguerite M. Keinath, 1922-2019
Age 97, of Canton, died Monday morning following a brief illness. Born in Detroit, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Charlotte (Gieb) Keinath and lived in the Canton area most of her life. She was a 1940 graduate of McKinley High School, retired from GE Capital in 1987 and worked part time at Johnnies Bakery of Canton. She was a former member of Zion Lutheran Church in Canton, a member of St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church and T.O.P.S.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas (Lynn) Keinath, David Keinath, William Keinath all of Canton; daughters, Margret Bell, Deborah Shipley, Charlotte Keinath all of Canton; 16 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Keinath who died in 1983 and son, Henry Keinath.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church with the Rev. Dr. Bruce R. Roth officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home and Thursday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church. The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice and the Laurels of Massillon for their compassion and care. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Oct. 1, 2019