Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Keinath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite M. Keinath


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marguerite M. Keinath Obituary
Marguerite M. Keinath, 1922-2019

Age 97, of Canton, died Monday morning following a brief illness. Born in Detroit, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Charlotte (Gieb) Keinath and lived in the Canton area most of her life. She was a 1940 graduate of McKinley High School, retired from GE Capital in 1987 and worked part time at Johnnies Bakery of Canton. She was a former member of Zion Lutheran Church in Canton, a member of St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church and T.O.P.S.

She is survived by her sons, Thomas (Lynn) Keinath, David Keinath, William Keinath all of Canton; daughters, Margret Bell, Deborah Shipley, Charlotte Keinath all of Canton; 16 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Keinath who died in 1983 and son, Henry Keinath.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church with the Rev. Dr. Bruce R. Roth officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home and Thursday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church. The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice and the Laurels of Massillon for their compassion and care. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marguerite's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wackerly Funeral Home
Download Now