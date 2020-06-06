MARGUERITE MAGGIE SHAHEEN TURK
Marguerite "Maggie" (Shaheen) Turk

age 87 of Canton, passed away Thursday evening. Born in Canton to the late Nicholas and Afifi (Haddad) Shaheen, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Deeb Turk, brothers Carl, Fred, and George "Hogan" Shaheen.

She is survived by her sons Jeff "JT" Turk, Nick and Monika Turk; grandchildren Gabriel Turk, Martina (Danny Gibson) Turk-Gibson, Vanessa Turk, brother James (Sylvia) Shaheen; sisters-in-law Charlotte Shaheen and Patricia Shaheen. Maggie was a member of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, which was her passion. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Crusaders, Ladies of St. George, and the Phoenician Auxiliary. She was a 1949 graduate of McKinley High School. Marguerite and Deeb were owner-operators of Shaheen Grocery from 1959 to 1996. To the multitude of customers, friends, and family in the old store neighborhood, we say "thank you for your friendship and support." Everyone knew Maggie as a magician in the kitchen; she loved preparing and hosting her legendary Tuesday lunches. This was second only to her love of the Bulldogs, Buckeyes, Cavs, Indians, and especially, the Cleveland Browns. Special thanks to the staff of the Inn at Belden Village, Crossroads Hospice, Dr. Lou, Dr. Tom, and Father Michael who cared for Maggie and supported our family over the past two years.

Private family services will be held at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, with the Very Rev. Fr. Michael Corbin officiating. We encourage those who wish to participate, to do so remotely by accessing the St. George Facebook page, where the service will be streamed live. Interment will be in West Lawn Cemetery.

(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

