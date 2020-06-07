Marguerite "Maggie" (Shaheen) TurkPrivate family services will be held at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, with the Very Rev. Fr. Michael Corbin officiating.We encourage those who wish to participate, to do so remotely by accessing the St. George Facebook page, where the service will be streamed live. Interment will be in West Lawn Cemetery.For those who wish, memorial donations in Maggie's name may be made to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church.(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)