MARGUERITE MAGGIE SHAHEEN TURK
Marguerite "Maggie" (Shaheen) Turk

Private family services will be held at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, with the Very Rev. Fr. Michael Corbin officiating.

We encourage those who wish to participate, to do so remotely by accessing the St. George Facebook page, where the service will be streamed live. Interment will be in West Lawn Cemetery.

For those who wish, memorial donations in Maggie's name may be made to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church.

(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 8, 2020
Awe, sad to read this, sorry to the family, she sure was fun, she was my client, however, went to school with the boys, hold onto those fun memories, because I know them as well, peace be with you all RIP MO!! Karen McHenry
Karen McHenry
Friend
June 7, 2020
lways such a loving lady ,always loved by the entire neighborhood ,her and her wonderful family ❤❤❤
Lois vanicek
Acquaintance
June 7, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kenny Roda
June 6, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Helen Wright
