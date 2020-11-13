Maria (Boumis) BasiakosAge 82 of Canton, passed away Wednesday afternoon at home. Born in Souli, Greece to the late Elias and Anastasia (Poulos) Boumis, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Boumis. Maria was a member of St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, Philoptochos, and the Senior Citizens Club. She held a variety of jobs including working as a seamstress at various retail stores, and a cook for Malone University. Maria loved to cook and help people! She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and Yia Yia. Maria is survived by her husband of 62 years, Stavros P. Basiakos; sons, Peter (Irene) Basiakos of Columbus, Tasos (Stacey) Basiakos of North Canton; grandchildren, Steven (Nicole) Basiakos, Alexander, Skyler, and Mary Basiakos; sister, Helen Boumis; sister-in-law, Amalia Boumis both of New York; and many nieces and nephews.Private family services will be held at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church with Rev. Dr. Nicholas V. Gamvas officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Maria's name may be made to St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)