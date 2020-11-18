Maria L. Antonelli
age 49 passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
Survived by husband, Nikolce Talevski; survived by brother, Lawrence Antonelli; sister, Catherina Antonelli; other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Paolo and Linda J. Antonelli; brother Paul Antonelli, Jr.
Memorial service to be held Sunday November 22, 2020 2:00 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. where friends may call 1 hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, Maria's wish was do something nice for yourself and others. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Evans, 614-237-2553