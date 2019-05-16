|
Maria L. "Happy" Haas Snively
passed away January 30, 2019, at the age of 100. Her family from across the nation had been at her side for more than a week. Happy was born on January 4, 1919, in Carthage, Indiana, to Howard Earl and Willella Woodbridge Henley. After graduating from Earlham College and the University of Michigan, she married Dr. Max Haas in 1942. They moved to Massillon in 1947, and she was active in the community for seven decades. A member of Central Presbyterian Church since 1948, she served as a deacon and elder, the pianist for children's choirs and a longtime member of Rebekah Circle. She also held membership in the Massillon Woman's Club for 67 years. At Massillon City Hospital, she logged more than 3,000 volunteer hours with a cheerful smile at the reception desk. She impacted the community for many years on the boards of Massillon Public Library and the Charity School of Kendal Foundation. Along the way, she volunteered for other charitable organizations and supported good works and important local projects. She regularly attended Canton Symphony Orchestra concerts and enjoyed playing bridge, sharing time on Sanibel Island with family and guests, and spending evenings with Massillon Club friends. She found special joy in hosting "Happy Hours" at her home with close friends and had a wonderful time there at her 100th birthday party. Happy, whose positive attitude uplifted everyone surrounding her, is remembered as a bright spirit who aptly selected her own nickname when she was in college. Preceded in death by her husbands, Dr. Max Haas (1975) and Dr. James Snively (1999); and by her step-son, Joe Snively (Linda DeVore).
Happy is survived by sons: Steve (Barbara) Haas, of Menlo Park, CA, Jim (Karen) Haas, of Erie, PA and John (Margaret) Haas, of San Diego, CA; daughter, Susan (Pete) Wilson, of Philadelphia, PA; step-sons, Jim (Donna) Snively of Massillon and Tim Snively of Columbus; grandchildren: Max Wilson, Bryan Wilson, Natalie (Yann) Haas, Brittany Haas, Katie (Alex) Haas-Conrad, Hannah Haas, Emma Haas, Robert (Heather) Hinckley, and Lisa Hinckley; and three great-grandchildren.
Pastor Larry Lalama will officiate at memorial service conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Central Presbyterian Church. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service, from 10-11:00 a.m. in the church.
Memorial contributions to Central Presbyterian Church and Massillon Public Library would help perpetuate Happy's legacy.
Published in The Repository on May 16, 2019