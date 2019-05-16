Home

Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Central Presbyterian Church
MARIA L. "HAPPY" HAAS SNIVELY

MARIA L. "HAPPY" HAAS SNIVELY
Maria L. "Happy" Haas Snively

100, passed away January 30, 2019. Her family gathered from across the nation to be at her side. During her 71 years in Massillon, Happy was active at Central Presbyterian Church, the Massillon Woman's Club, Massillon Public Library, Charity School of Kendal Foundation and the Massillon Club. She logged over 3,000 volunteer hours at the former Massillon City Hospital.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Dr. Max Haas and Dr. James Snively.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Central Presbyterian Church in Massillon. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service, from 10-11:00 A.M., in the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Additional information and our on-line guestbook may be found at

www. atkinsonfeucht.com.







Published in The Repository on May 16, 2019
