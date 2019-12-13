|
|
Maria Teresa (Magisano) Codispoti
began her eternal life "Together Again"
with her Lord after she passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, Dec. 10. She was 91. Teresa (as she was known to family and friends) was born Dec. 18, 1927 to Andrea and Maria Magisano in St. Andrea Apostolo, Italy. Her teen years were marked by World War II, which taught her to be resourceful, a skill she carried with her all her life. In 1946, she married Vincenzo Salvatore Codispoti, a respected and talented shoemaker from her hometown. Together they had three sons, Anthony, Andrew and Marcello.
For many years, Teresa worked the family's plots of land, tending to vineyards and making wine, and cultivating citrus, olives, wheat, chestnuts and more. In 1955, after a five-year waiting period to be approved for immigration, Teresa and Vincenzo left their life in Italy to pursue the American dream and afford their children the best opportunity for a better life. After a week-long voyage aboard the Andrea Doria (most of which was spent suffering from sea sickness), the family arrived in America with few belongings, little money, and no knowledge of the English language. They settled in Canton with Teresa's parents and brothers and began building a new life. Teresa found employment as a seamstress at Canton Sportswear (later known as Dalton Industries). With time, she and her family proudly assimilated into the American culture. Teresa achieved the elite status of becoming a licensed driver, which was quite unheard of in her Italian hometown.
Teresa and her husband worked hard, conserved their resources and eventually established their beautiful home where they hosted holiday gatherings, Sunday lunches, and tended to their luxurious vegetable and flower gardens. Teresa retired prematurely in 1986 to devote her time to her grandchildren. She was a constant figure in their lives, instilling in them her work ethic and heritage. She taught them how to bake bread, allowed them to cut flowers from her garden (no small sacrifice for her), and indulged them in chocolates, especially when their parents weren't looking. Teresa will be remembered for her prolific and fascinating stories, of which there are thousands, told thousands of times. They include the story of when she shared her first kiss with her soon-to-be husband under an olive tree, and the story of when she warded off a wolf while working the family's land in Italy. Teresa took great joy in music, especially Italian music, and often wrote her own songs and poems, which she sang and recited for her family. Teresa embodied strength, love and humility.
She devoted her life to her family and they were her greatest pride. They include her three sons, Anthony (Melissa) Codispoti, Andrew (Claudia) Codispoti and Marcello (Peggy) Codispoti, all of whom reside in Canton. Teresa was blessed with 13 grandchildren, Vincent (Colleen) Codispoti, Anthony (Kayla) Codispoti, Joseph (Mandy) Codispoti, Maria (Steve) Bertram, Richard (Meghan) Codispoti, Julie (Kevin) Crawford, Mario Codispoti, Alexandria Codispoti, Drea (Terri) Codispoti, Brandon (Cheri) Codispoti, Ryan (Kelley) Codispoti, Vincenzo Codispoti, Amanda (Grant) Jedlinsky and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Frank (Deanna) Magisano; sister-in-law, Carole Magisano; niece, Annette (Frank) Carozzi; niece, Marie (Ted) Cooper; niece, Brenda (Andrew) Black and nephew, Andrew Magisano. She is preceded in death by her husband, Vincenzo; her brother, Nicola Magisano, and niece, Maria Magisano.
The family will receive callers from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Little Flower Catholic Parish, 2040 Diamond Street NE, Canton, Ohio 44721. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m., Very Rev. Canon Christopher Henyk celebrant. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. Per Teresa's wishes, donations in her memory can be made to Little Flower Catholic Parish.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 13, 2019