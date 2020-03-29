Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian A. Wright


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian A. Wright Obituary
Marian A. Wright

age 72 of Sandyville, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born on November 21, 1947 in Canton to the late Salvatore and Joanne (Migloizzi) Birone. Marian was a graduate of McKinley High School, attended St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Church and was a member of McKinley Eagles AERIE #2370. Marian enjoyed taking care of her flowers in the summer and taking trips to the Great Smokey Mountains.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Jeffrey A. Wright, two daughters Joanne Crosby and Michele Moreland, brother Anthony (Lana) Birone of Louisville, and sister Catherine (Michael) Schultz of Perry Twp.

There are no calling hours or services. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -