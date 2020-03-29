|
|
Marian A. Wright
age 72 of Sandyville, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born on November 21, 1947 in Canton to the late Salvatore and Joanne (Migloizzi) Birone. Marian was a graduate of McKinley High School, attended St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Church and was a member of McKinley Eagles AERIE #2370. Marian enjoyed taking care of her flowers in the summer and taking trips to the Great Smokey Mountains.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Jeffrey A. Wright, two daughters Joanne Crosby and Michele Moreland, brother Anthony (Lana) Birone of Louisville, and sister Catherine (Michael) Schultz of Perry Twp.
There are no calling hours or services. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 29, 2020