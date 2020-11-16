1/1
MARIAN J. PREECE
1930 - 2020
Marian J. Preece

age 90, of Jackson Twp., passed away surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 21, 1930, to the late Francis and Grace Busse in Massillon. She was a 1948 graduate of Washington High School and was a diehard Massillon Tigers Fan her whole life. She received her degree in Education from Kent State. Marian married Dale E. Preece on January 15, 1950 and they shared 49 years together until his passing in 2001. Marian served as a teacher for over 35 years with Stark County Schools and retired from Massillon. Marian took great pride in her teaching career and had assignments at the Newman School, Jackson, Lorin Andrews Middle School, where she taught special education and night classes at the Massillon State Hospital. Marian also served as a coach for the Lorin Andrews Girls Basketball and Volleyball teams. She enjoyed traveling in her motor home to all 50 states, with her favorite trips West and to Alaska. She was a member of John Knox Presbyterian Church, The National Education Association, the Ohio Education Association, Moose Lodge #481, Lake Cable Women's Club and Garden Club.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son Robert J. Preece; her granddaughter Christine (Jack) Haddox; step-grandchildren, Autumn (Casey) Rector and Austin Karcher; her great-grandsons, Adrian Haddox and Royce Rector; as well as a host of family and friends. Marian touched a lot of lives and will forever be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, teacher and friend. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her infant daughter Ellen Ray Preece.

A Celebration of Marian's life will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 12 noon at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon and will be live streamed through the funeral home website. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Donations in Marian's memory can be made to a scholarship fund that will be set up through Friends and Family Credit Union. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have a compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
NOV
20
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
