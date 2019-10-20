|
Marian L. Yocco
age 82, of Canton, Ohio, passed away on October 15, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with multiple medical challenges. Marian was born on May 22, 1937 to Ruby and Claude Phillips in Leadmine, West Virginia. After graduating from Parsons High School in 1954 (at age 16), she went on to study Nursing at West Virginia University. While attending classes at West Virginia University, she met and fell in love with Samuel D. Yocco. They married in 1957, going on to have five children, Tony, David, Michael, Matthew and Michelle. After graduation, Marian worked off and on in the nursing profession but focused most of her career, passion and energy on raising her children. After retiring in 2009, Marian spent her time reading, gardening and seeing her grandchildren.
Marian was predeceased by her mother, Ruby (Pappy), her son, Matthew and her husband, Sam. She is survived by children Tony, David, Michael and Michelle, 11 grandchildren Dane, Caitlin, Allison, Benjamin, Daniel, Michael, Samantha, Kelsey, Vincent, Carly, Chloe and six great-grandchildren Danielle, Savannah, Brooklyn, Maika, Joanna and Julian.
Visitation will be at the Reed Funeral Home (705 Raff Rd SW, Canton, OH 44710) on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens (7920 Frank Avenue, North Canton, OH 44720) where Marian will be laid to rest between her husband Sam and son Matthew. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to the . The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 20, 2019