Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Marian L. Yocco Obituary
Marian L. Yocco

Visitation will be at the Reed Funeral Home (705 Raff Rd SW, Canton, OH 44710) on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens (7920 Frank Avenue, North Canton, OH 44720) where Marian will be laid to rest between her husband Sam and son Matthew. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to the .

www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 21, 2019
