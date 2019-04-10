|
Marian Vliet 1934-2019
Age 84, passed away on April 7, 2019 at the Inn at University Villages after several years of declining health from Alzheimer's disease. She was born June 27, 1934 in Keokuk, Iowa to Fred and Delpha Young. She attended school in Tell City, Ind. and graduated in 1952. She then went to nursing school at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville to become a registered nurse, graduating there in 1955. While a student nurse, she was sent to Massillon State Hospital, now Heartland Behavioral Healthcare, for a three month psychiatric nursing rotation. That same year, she met Charles "Chuck" Vliet whom she married on February 19, 1956. She worked in the delivery room at Aultman Hospital for three years. Marian was a loving wife and mother of two children who preceded her in death. They were Charles F. and Pamela S. Baker. Also preceding her in death was her brother, Doug of New Orleans. Marian was a devoted member of Unity Church of Massillon since 1975, serving a term as president of the board of trustees. She volunteered for the Massillon Chapter of the American Red Cross bloodmobile for 30 years. Marian believed in holistic health and became a Reiki master. She administered Reiki and taught it. Marian enjoyed traveling with her husband, playing cards, visiting with her card club, friends, and her nephews and their families.
She is survived by her loving husband and loving care giver; grandchildren, Lake (Erik) Minor and Lydia Porter of Massillon, and Charles F. Vliet of Canton; and great grandchildren, Cirene Minor, Leah Blake, and Anthony Vliet.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call on Saturday from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., one hour before services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unity of Massillon, 4016 Wales NW, Massillon, OH 44646, and Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Green, OH 44685.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 10, 2019