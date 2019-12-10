Home

Arnold Funeral Home
Mariann Skinner

age 75, of Hartville, passed away Saturday morning December 7, 2019 in her home with her family by her side. She was born September 24, 1944, in Canton to Alvin J. and Dorothy G. (Graber) Young and graduated from Lake High School in 1962. Mariann was a Lake School Bus Driver for 27 years. She was an active lifelong member of Hartville Church of the Brethren, served as the church custodian for 24 years and served on numerous committees including the Church Board.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Philip; daughters, Lisa Ann and Brian Brock of Canton South, Michelle Lynn Skinner of Navarre; son, Michael Allen and Melonie Skinner of North Carolina; sisters, Edith Jean and Don Nichols of Florida, Susan K. and Michael Nelson of Hartville; brother, James A. and Jill Young; grandchildren, Dustin, Courtney, Christopher, Alicia, Ian, Caitlin, Dylan, Leslie; five great grandchildren.

Calling hours will be Wednesday 4-7:00 p.m. and Thursday 10-11:00 a.m. all at the Hartville Church of the Brethren. Funeral services will be Thursday 11:00 a.m. in the Church with Rev. Anthony DiMarco. Burial will be in Uniontown Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Hartville Church of the Brethren or Aultman Hospice.

Published in The Repository on Dec. 10, 2019
