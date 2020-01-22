|
Marianna G. (Hostetler) Weisel
Age 59, of Atwater, Ohio went home to be with her Lord on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Seidman Cancer Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, 11:30 a.m. at Bethany Mennonite Church, 3497 Edison Street N.E., Hartville, OH 44632, with Rev. Joseph Smith officiating. Calling hours will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m., prior to the service. Condolences and special memories can be shared at www.heritage cremationsociety.com
Heritage Cremation Society
330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Jan. 22, 2020