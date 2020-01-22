The Repository Obituaries
|
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Bethany Mennonite Church
3497 Edison Street N.E.
Hartville, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:30 AM
Bethany Mennonite Church
3497 Edison Street N.E.
Hartville, OH
View Map
Marianna G. (Hostetler) Weisel

Marianna G. (Hostetler) Weisel Obituary
Marianna G. (Hostetler) Weisel

Age 59, of Atwater, Ohio went home to be with her Lord on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Seidman Cancer Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, 11:30 a.m. at Bethany Mennonite Church, 3497 Edison Street N.E., Hartville, OH 44632, with Rev. Joseph Smith officiating. Calling hours will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m., prior to the service.

Heritage Cremation Society

330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Jan. 22, 2020
