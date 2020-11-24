1/
Marianne Corban
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marianne Corban

89, of Apple Creek, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Shady Lawn Nursing Home in Dalton. She was born in Massillon on Feb. 26, 1931 to the late Christian and Anna (May) Berens and married William Corban on Oct. 22, 1949. He died Dec. 10, 1991.

She is survived by children, Dale (Denise) Corban of Apple Creek and Peggy (Joe) Lendon of Wooster; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert (Nancy) Berens of Naples, Fla. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters; and six brothers.

Private family graveside services will be held at Sunset Hills Burial Park in Jackson Township.

Spidell - Mount Eaton

330-359-5252

www.spidellfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc.
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
(330) 359-5252
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. Mount Eaton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved