Marianne Corban89, of Apple Creek, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Shady Lawn Nursing Home in Dalton. She was born in Massillon on Feb. 26, 1931 to the late Christian and Anna (May) Berens and married William Corban on Oct. 22, 1949. He died Dec. 10, 1991.She is survived by children, Dale (Denise) Corban of Apple Creek and Peggy (Joe) Lendon of Wooster; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert (Nancy) Berens of Naples, Fla. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters; and six brothers.Private family graveside services will be held at Sunset Hills Burial Park in Jackson Township.Spidell - Mount Eaton330-359-5252