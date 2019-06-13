Home

Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony/All Saints Parish
Marie A. (Spatolisano) Charley

Age 93 of Canton, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening. Born in Canton to the late Dominic and Mary (Fusco) Spatolisano, Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Tony Charley; and brothers, Frank and Joseph Spotleson. She loved her family, friends, and cooking. Marie was a graduate of McKinley High School class of 1943; and a member of St. Anthony/All Saints Parish. She was also a member of the Mother's Club for DeMolay.

Marie is survived by her children: Mary Ann Sturm of Phoenix, AZ, Tony Charley of Akron, and Anita (Mike Jr.) Petitti of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren: Michael Petitti III of Los Angeles, CA, Daniel (Amanda) Sturm of Phoenix, AZ, and Gabriella Charley of Akron. She is also survived by her brother, Pat (Jean) Spotleson and sister-in-law Alice Spotleson all of Canton.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, June 16th., from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial for Marie will be celebrated on Monday, June 17th., 10 a.m. at St. Anthony/All Saints Parish, with Rev. Fr. Tom Kraszewski as celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the or Akron Children's Hospital Foundation, One Perkins Square, Akron Ohio 44308. In the memo of the check notate that the donation is for the doggie brigade in Memory of Marie Charley.

(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on June 13, 2019
